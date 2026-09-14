Police seize P7.6-M smuggled cigarettes in Zamboanga City

AUTHORITIES have seized some P7.62 million worth of smuggled cigarettes during a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga City, the police said Sunday, September 13, 2026.

The police said the smuggled cigarettes were seized Saturday, September 12, in the waters off Sinunuc village, Zamboanga City.

The personnel of the Zamboanga City Maritime Police Station, backed by the Regional Operations Team and other agencies, were conducted seaborne patrol when they spotted a group of people unloading the cigarettes from a motorboat.

The police said the suspects fled toward Sinunuc highway, abandoning the cargo, consisting of 6,650 reams of assorted cigarettes worth P7,620,900.

Authorities also seized the unmarked motorboat, valued at about P700,000.

Police said the cigarettes had no required graphic health warnings, in violation of Republic Act 10643, or the Graphic Health Warnings Law.

The seized items were brought to Regional Maritime Unit 9 headquarters for documentation and proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)