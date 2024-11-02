Police seized over P1.5-M smuggled cigarettes

AUTHORITIES arrested one suspect and seized more than P1.5 million worth of contraband in an intelligence-driven law enforcement operation in Maguindanao del Norte, the police said Saturday, November 2, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Romeo Macapaz, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) director, did not identify the arrested suspect except to say he is a 28-year-old resident of Tambara village, Malabang, Lanao del Sur.

Macapaz said the suspect was arrested on a checkpoint by policemen around 1 a.m. Thursday, October 31, in Nituan village, Parang, Maguindanao del Norte.

Macapaz said the composite team of policemen launched a checkpoint operation in response to intelligence reports indicating the potential transportation of smuggled cigarettes in the province of Maguindanao del Norte.

While conducting checkpoint operation, Macapaz said the policemen flagged down a vehicle for inspection that resulted to the arrest of the 28-year-old suspect after he failed to present pertinent documents of his cargo.

He said seized from the vehicle were 42 master cases of smuggled cigarettes worth P 1,554,000.

He said the seized items, along with the vehicle and driver, were taken to Parang Municipal Police Station for further investigation, documentation, and the preparation of charges against the suspect.

He lauded the operatives and reiterated PRO-BAR's dedication to eradicating smuggling and associated criminal activity in the region. (SunStar Zamboanga)