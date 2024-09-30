Policeman injured in Isabela City grenade blast

A POLICEMAN was injured in a grenade attack in Isabela City, Basilan province, the police said Monday, September 30, 2024.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Parson Asadil, Isabela City police chief, identified the injured policeman as Patrolman Aldimar Salahuddin of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion-9 (RMFB-9).

The RMFB-9 is the combatant unit of Police Regional Office-9 and often deployed in the different parts of Zamboanga Peninsula as augmentation forces.

Asadil said the incident happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, September 29, at the Community Police Action Center (Compac) in Sunrise village, Isabela City.

“Salahuddin was inside the Compac and on duty when the suspect tosses a fragmentation grenade,” Asadil said.

He said the grenade attack at the Compac was recorded on closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera.

He said Salahuddin was rushed to the hospital for treatment and was declared on stable condition.

Responding personnel of the police explosive ordnance demolition recovered a safety lever of a fragmentation grenade.

Asadil said investigation continues to determine the motive as well as establish the identity of the suspect behind the grenade attack. (SunStar Zamboanga)