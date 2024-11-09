Policemen intercept smuggled cigarettes shipment

POLICEMEN have intercepted a shipment of some P450,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes in the province of Maguindanao del Norte, the police said Saturday, November 9, 2024.

The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) said the smuggled cigarettes were seized on Friday, November 8, at the fish port in Simuay village, Sultan Mastura, Maguindanao del Norte.

The PRO-BAR said the shipment of smuggled cigarettes was intercepted after a concerned citizen reported to the police in Sultan Mastura that there was ongoing suspicious activity at the fish port of Barangay Simuay.

“The informant reported that an unknown baggage was being unloaded from a medium-sized motorized boat,” the PRO-BAR said in a statement.

Upon arrival at the fish port, the policemen discovered a stockpile of 1,250 reams of smuggled cigarettes worth P450,000 concealed under a tarpaulin.

However, the police said no one was arrested as the supposed owner or shipper of the smuggled cigarettes abandoned the contraband.

The confiscated contraband is now under the custody of Sultan Mastura Municipal Police Station and will be turned over to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposal and legal action.

The PRO-BAR the Sultan Mastura police continue to pursue leads to identify the individuals behind the smuggling operation and to bring them to justice. (SunStar Zamboanga)