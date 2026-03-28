Policemen seize P12.8-M smuggled cigarettes in Lanao del Sur

POLICE forces have seized some P12.8 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in a law enforcement operation in the province of Lanao del Sur, an official said Saturday, March 28, 2026.

Police Colonel Caezar Cabuhat, Lanao del Sur police director, said the smuggled cigarettes were seized on Wednesday, March 25, in Bunkhouse village, Malabang municipality.

Cabuhat said the police operatives were conducting shoreline security patrol operation in Bunkhouse village when they discovered several unattended boxes in an open residential area.

He said the operatives have recovered 220 masters cases of assorted smuggled cigarettes with a total estimated value of P12,870,000.

“We will continue to intensify our operations against smuggling and other illegal activities. This accomplishment reflects our firm commitment to uphold the law and protect our communities,” Cabuhat said in a statement

The recovered cigarettes were placed under the custody of the Malabang Municipal Police Station for documentation and appropriate disposition, pending its turnover to the Bureau of Customs.

Cabuhat said they have coordinated with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (CIDG-BAR) for the conduct of further investigation to determine who’s behind the foiled smuggling of cigarettes.

He commended the police operatives for the successful confiscation of the smuggled cigarettes.

The shoreline security patrol operation was conducted by personnel of the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company, in coordination with the 1402nd Regional Mobile Force Battalion-14A, and 41st Special Action Company of the 4th Special Action Battalion, and Malabang Municipal Police Station. (SunStar Zamboanga)