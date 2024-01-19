Policemen seize P2.8-M smuggled cigarettes

POLICE operatives, in coordination with the Bureau of Customs (BOC), have arrested four persons and seized some P2.8 million worth of contraband in an anti-smuggling operation in Zamboanga Sibugay province, an official said Friday, January 19, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said the anti-smuggling operation was launched around 3:15 a.m. Friday, January 19, in Sitio Saroc-Saroc in Bangkerohan village, Ipil, the capital town of Zamboanga Sibugay.

Masauding did not release the identities of the four arrested persons who were caught transporting the contraband during the anti-smuggling operation.

Seized from them were 160 master cases of assorted brand of cigarettes worth P2.8 million.

Masauding said the arrested persons, the vehicle and confiscated smuggled cigarettes were turned over to the police of Ipil for proper documentation and to be turned later to the BOC for proper disposition.

He expressed the commitment of PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula to the battle against smuggling in the region.

“We assure the public that we will continue to intensify our efforts in combating smuggling activities,” Masauding said.

“We will work closely with relevant agencies to investigate the source of these smuggled cigarettes and apprehend those responsible for this illegal trade,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)