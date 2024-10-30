Policemen seize P370,000 smuggled cigarettes in Jolo

LAWMEN have seized some P370,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes while conducting law enforcement operations in the province of Sulu, the police said Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) said the smuggled cigarettes were seized on Monday, October 28, near Moore Avenue in Alat village, Jolo, Sulu.

The PRO-BAR said the policemen were conducting a checkpoint operation when they noticed a sport utility vehicle (SUV) parked a few meters from them and the driver had left the vehicle.

Upon inspection, the vehicle was found to be loaded with 10 master cases of undocumented cigarettes worth P370,000.

The PRO-BAR said the confiscated smuggled cigarettes were placed under the temporary custody of the Jolo Municipal Police Station and will be turned over to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition.

The smuggled cigarettes were confiscated by a joint team of policemen from Jolo Municipal Police Station and 1404th Regional Mobile Force Company-B of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 14-B.

Meanwhile, Police Brigadier General Romeo Macapaz, PRO-BAR director, commended the joint police team for their prompt response and vigilance, which resulted in the interception of the smuggled cigarettes and prevented their distribution in the region. (SunStar Zamboanga)