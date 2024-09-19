Potential armed group member surrenders

A POTENTIAL member of a Private Armed Group (PAG) and with affiliations with criminal gangs surrendered to the authorities in Basilan province, the police said Thursday, September 19, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, withheld the identity of the surrenderer for security reasons as he was connected to clan conflicts, commonly known as “rido” in Sumisip, Basilan that began in 2019.

Masauding said the surrenderer, who is a 24-year-old male, surrendered to Isabela City Police Station in Sunrise village around 11:34 a.m. Tuesday, September 17.

Additionally, Masauding said the surrenderer is believed to have affiliations with criminal gangs as a sympathizer of the Anjawani Group, which operates in the region.

He said the surrender of the 24-year-old potential PAG member was facilitated by the personnel from the Regional Intelligence Unit-9 (RIU-9), in collaboration with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU)-Basilan and the Provincial Intelligence Unit-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The surrender was witnessed by officials from Barangay Lebbuh, Lamitan City, who played a crucial role in facilitating dialogue and fostering trust between law enforcement and the community.

“This successful operation underscores the ongoing efforts of the RIU-9, CIDU-9, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula and our partner agencies in the region to combat violence and promote peace, Masauding said.

“We encourage other members of armed groups to consider surrendering and reintegrating into society,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)