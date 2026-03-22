Poultry complex to rise in Zamboanga City

A 22-HECTARE poultry complex will be built in Sinubong village, Zamboanga City that will mark as a major boost to local food security efforts.

The project known as the Mega CP Farms-Later Complex held its groundbreaking ceremony Friday, March 20, marking the start in the construction of the facility.

“The project aims to expand poultry production capacity and strengthen sustainable food supply systems in Zamboanga City and nearby areas through a large-scale layer farm development,” the City Government Public Information Office (PIO) said in a statement.

The City Government PIO said the construction of the poultry farms is expected to be completed within eight to 10 months.

The poultry farm is expected to increase egg production, generate employment opportunities, and help stabilize local food prices while supporting the broader agricultural value chain in the region.

The project is a joint venture of Charoen Pokphand Food (CPF) Philippines Corporation and Mega Fishing Corporation.

The “CP” in CP Farms-Layer Complex refers to Charoen Pokphand, a Thailand-based agribusiness company behind CPF Philippines Corporation.

The groundbreaking ceremony was graced by Zamboanga City Mayor Khymer Olaso, Vice Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco, Councilor Joselito Macrohon, Sinubong Village Chairperson Ericleto Casepe, and CPF officials led by Chairperson and President Sakol Cheewakoset, Vice President Phaisam Rewriab, and Chief Operating Officer Nattakorn Sujipittham, along with other stakeholders. (SunStar Zamboanga)