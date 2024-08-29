PPAG leader and top 2 most wanted person arrested

LAWMEN arrested a leader of a potential private armed group (PPAG) in a law enforcement operation in the province of Maguindanao del Norte, the police said Thursday, August 29, 2024.

The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) did not release the identity of the arrested leader of PPAG except to say the suspect is listed as the number two most wanted person in the municipality of Sultan Mastura, Maguindanao del Norte.

The PRO-BAR said the suspect was arrested in a law enforcement operation through a service of warrant of arrest on Wednesday, August 28, in Balut village, Sultan Mastura municipality.

The police said the suspect was arrested after the personnel of Sultan Mastura Municipal Police Station received information as to his whereabouts in Balut village.

The police said the suspect has pa ending warrant of arrest with no recommended bail issued by a court in Cotabato City dated September 4, 2013.

The arrested suspect was placed under the custody of Sultan Mastura Municipal Police Station.

Police Brigadier General Prexy Tanggawohn, PRO-BAR acting director, lauded the coordinated efforts of the Sultan Mastura Municipal Police Station and all involved units for their professionalism and swift action.

“This arrest of a leader of a Potential Private Armed Group (PPAG) in Maguindanao del Norte marks a significant step in our fight against groups that threaten the peace and stability of our region,” Tanggawohn said in a statement.

“We will continue our ongoing efforts to dismantle these networks to maintain law and order in Maguindanao and the region,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)