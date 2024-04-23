Principal suspect in Picong ambush surrenders

THE principal suspect in the ambush of policemen in Miculabo village, Picong, Lanao del Sur, has surrendered to authorities in that province, the police said Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Police Colonel Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur police director, said Bustaman Abdul, the village chief of Miculabo personally handed over the principal suspect to the police around 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 22.

Daculan only identified the suspect who surrendered as alias Bonja, 22, a resident of Miculabo village, Picong, Lanao del Sur.

Daculan said the suspect handed over a 5.56-millimeter rifle with a magazine of ammunition and a rifle grenade.

Daculan said the suspect surrendered amidst the relentless manhunt operations against the seven suspects involved in the ambush that happened on April 18 in Miculabo village, Picong.

A policeman was wounded when ambushed by the suspects as they were returning to the headquarters after conducting a police operation in Miculabo village on Thursday, April 18.

Daculan said one of the seven suspects, a 23-year-old man, was arrested following a firefight in Miculabo village, Picong on Friday, April 19.

Daculan said the firefight ensued as policemen launched a pursuit operation when the seven suspects’ identities were established, and their hiding place was located.

Daculan said the manhunt operation continues aimed at arresting the five other suspects who are in hiding. (SunStar Zamboanga)