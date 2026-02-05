PRO-BAR boost mobility of 3 police stations

THE Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) has distributed three light transport vehicles boosting the mobility of its forces in law enforcement operation.

Police Brigadier General Jaysen De Guzman, PRO-BAR director, led the Blessing and Turnover Ceremony of the three vehicles on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, in Camp General Salipada Pendatun, Parang, Maguindanao del Norte.

The recipients of the vehicles are the Lamitan City Police Office in Basilan, Sultan Mastura Municipal Police Station in Maguindanao del Norte, and Ampatuan Municipal Police Station in Maguindanao del Sur.

"The turnover of the Light Transport Vehicles will greatly benefit the police stations that will utilize them, as it enhances mobility, ensures faster response to incidents, and strengthens patrol visibility in their respective areas," De Guzman said in a statement.

"With improved transportation capability, personnel can perform their duties more efficiently, respond promptly to community concerns, and deliver better police services to the people they serve," he added.

Each vehicle is valued at P1.6 million.

The blessing and turnover ceremony of the vehicles was attended by the Command Group, Regional Staff, and personnel from various offices, highlighting PRO-BAR s continued efforts to strengthen mobility and enhance operational readiness in serving the Bangsamoro community. (SunStar Zamboanga)