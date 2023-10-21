PRO-BAR chief visits 2 Tawi-Tawi island towns

POLICE Brigadier General Allan Nobleza, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) director, has boosted the morale of the policemen in the two island towns in Tawi-Tawi.

This, as Nobleza visited the police in the island municipalities of Sibutu and Sitangkai in Tawi-Tawi on Friday, October 20, 2023.

During his visit, Nobleza also checked on the welfare of the policemen in the two towns and praised them for their efforts in keeping the province’s peace and order.

Nobleza also emphasized several critical issues related to the forthcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on October 30.

He reminded officers and personnel of Sibutu and Sitangkai Municipal Police Stations that partnership with the community is essential to efficient policing.

The island town of Sibutu comprises of 16 villages with a total population of 34,234 as of the 2020 census. It lies about 14 kilometers east of the coast of Sabah.

The island municipality of Sitangkai, which is subdivided into nine villages, is a first class town in Tawi-Tawi with a population of 37,319 as of 2020.

Sitangkai is the southernmost place in the Philippines and is very close to Malaysia and Indonesia.

Earlier on Friday, Nobleza participated in the Unit Walk from Pasiagan villages to Tubig Boh villages in Bongao, the capital town of Tawi-Tawi.

The unity walk culminated with the signing of a peace covenant by the candidates for BSKE 2023. (SunStar Zamboanga)