PRO-BAR condemns gun slay of Maguindanao del Sur town official

THE Police Regional Office of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) strongly condemned the killing of a town official in Maguindanao del Sur on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Jaysen De Guzman, PRO-BAR director, said the heinous act is a grave violation of the law and a direct affront to the dignity and safety of public officials and the communities they serve.

Councilor Samoan Kitalok of Paglat town, Maguindanao del Sur, was shot and killed around 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, in his residence in Poblacion village.

Prior to the incident, the suspects arrived at Kitalok’s residence aboard a motorcycle and had a brief conversation with the official.

The police said that few minutes later, one of the two men shot Kitalok at closed range. The official died instantly.

“We strongly condemn this senseless and violent act. Let me assure the public that we will not rest until those responsible are brought to justice,” De Guzman said in a statement.

De Guzman said they have launched intensified manhunt operations and a thorough investigation to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

He said that the Maguindanao del Sur Police Provincial Office has been directed to expedite all investigative efforts and sustain continuous police operations to uphold justice, peace, and security in the area.

He said they remain steadfast in their commitment to protect the communities and ensure that no act of violence goes unpunished.

He strongly encouraged the public to cooperate with ongoing investigations and to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station, as collective vigilance is vital in ensuring the swift administration of justice. (SunStar Zamboanga)