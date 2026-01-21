PRO-BAR cops arrest 2, seize P3.5-M smuggled cigarettes

LAWMEN have seized a shipment of around P3.5 million worth of smuggled cigarettes and arrested two people in an intelligence-driven law enforcement operation in Maguindanao del Norte, a top police official said Wednesday, January 21, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Jaysen De Guzman, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) director, said the shipment was seized Tuesday, January 20, in Pinantao village, Parang, Maguindanao del Norte.

De Guzman said the operatives were conducting checkpoint operations when they flagged down a wing van truck for inspection.

"Upon inspection of the wing van truck, the operatives discover thousands of reams of alleged smuggled cigarettes of Gajah Baru brand, concealed inside the vehicle's wall and floor compartments," De Guzman said in his report.

He said two persons -- driver and assistant -- were arrested after they failed to present valid documents proving the legality of the cargo.

Seized from the wing van truck were 4,582 reams of smuggled cigarettes with an estimated market value of P3.5 million.

He said the two arrested individuals, confiscated cigarettes, and the vehicle are currently under the custody of Parang Municipal Police Station, pending turnover to the Bureau of Customs and the filing of appropriate cases. (SunStar Zamboanga)