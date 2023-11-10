PRO-BAR distributes vehicles, ISO equipment

THE different police units under the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) got a boost in terms of mobility and Internal Security Operations (ISO) equipment.

Police Brigadier General Allan Nobleza, PRO-BAR director, led the blessing and turnover of 19 units of personnel carrier and ISO equipment to the police units of PRO-BAR.

The blessing and turnover were held at the grandstand of Camp Brigadier General Salipada K. Pendatun, which houses PRO-BAR headquarters in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte on Thursday, November 9.

Nobleza said that 11 of the 19 units of personnel carriers were turned over to Maguindanao del Sur Police Provincial Office (PPO), six to Maguindanao del Norte PPO, one to Wao Municipal Police Station of Lanao del Sur PPO, and one to the 1403rd Mobile Force Company of the 14th Regional Mobile Force Battalion.

Meanwhile, Nobleza said that 145 undershirt vests, 47 enhanced combat helmets, and 47 tactical vests will be distributed to PRO BAR high-risk police stations.

Nobleza further underscored the utilization of mobility and ISO equipment to enhance the administrative and operational efficiency of PRO-BAR, with the ultimate goal of providing more substantial assistance to the community.

He conveyed appreciation to the local government entities for their collaboration and support in the effort to foster persistent peace and order in the autonomous region. (SunStar Zamboanga)