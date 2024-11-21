PRO-BAR donates 6 hand tractors to MNLF community

THE Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) has donated six units of hand tractors to boost the livelihood of former Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) combatants in Lanao del Sur, the police said Thursday, November 21, 2024.

On behalf of Police Brigadier General Romeo Macapaz, PRO-BAR director, Police Colonel Roberto Daculan, Lanao del Sur police director, has turned over the hand tractors to the MNLF community on Wednesday, November 20, at Camp Jabal Nur in Cabasaran village, Madamba.

The PRO-BAR said the donated hand tractors were received by Alexander Lagawa, chief of staff of MNLF Bangsamoro Armed Force and commanding general of the National Unified Command.

The PRO-BAR said the turn-over ceremony of the hand tractors was highlighted by the signing of the Deed of Donation and Acceptance that was witnessed by the MNLF community and the police.

The MNLF community has expressed gratitude to the PRO-BAR as it is their first time to receive such kind of donation from the government.

The donation of six units of hand tractors was initiated by PRO-BAR in aid to the livelihood of the former MNLF combatants in Madamba, Lanao del Sur.

Daculan was accompanied by other top police officials when he turned over the donated hand tractors to the MNLF community. (SunStar Zamboanga)