PRO-BAR donates food items for ‘Kristine’ victims

THE Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) has donated food items for the victims of onslaught of severe Tropical Storm Kristine.

Police Brigadier General Romeo Macapaz, PRO-BAR director, said the donated food items include rice, instant coffee, canned goods, powdered milk, biscuits, instant noodles, and bottled water.

Macapaz said the donated food items, in some way or the other, will help address the needs of the victims of Tropical Storm Kristine.

“The men and women of PRO-BAR join hands in the spirit of Bayanihan as the government is ramping up efforts to hasten recovery and mitigate the impact of severe Tropical Storm Kristine,” Macapaz said in a statement Saturday, October 26.

He said the donated food items were turned over on Thursday, October 24, to the Police Community Affairs and Development Group of the Philippine National Police in Camp Crame.

Meanwhile, the Lanao del Sur Police Provincial Office has activated a search and rescue team to respond to emergencies in the province brought about by the onslaught Tropical Storm Kristine.

Police Colonel Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur police director, said the team is equip with the necessary equipment to be used in responding to storm-related incidents. (SunStar Zamboanga)