PRO-BAR fetes cop wounded in anti-drug operation

THE Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) has awarded a medal to a wounded policeman for gallantry in the campaign against illegal drugs in Tawi-Tawi, the police said Sunday, July 7, 2024.

The PRO-BAR said the recipient of the Medalya ng Sugatang Magiting (PNP Wounded Personnel Medal) is Patrolman Abdulmijir Usman Kali Jr., 1405th Regional Mobile Force Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 14-B based in Tawi-Tawi.

Police Brigadier General Prexy Tanggawohn, PRO-BAR acting director, led the awarding ceremony when he visited Kali at a private hospital in Zamboanga City on Friday, July 5, 2024.

The PRO-BAR Tanggawohn awarded the Medalya ng Sugatang Magiting to Kali for the latter’s bravery and service during an anti-drug operation at the Public Market of Bongao, Tawi-Tawi on Thursday, July 4.

Tanggawohn also extended financial assistance to Kali, ensuring that all his medical expenses would be fully covered.

Kali was wounded while two alleged notorious drug dealers were killed as a shootout ensued when the suspects noticed the arrival of the policemen.

The policemen launched the anti-drug operation after they received information from a concerned resident that an illegal drug trade was happening at the Bongao public market.

The PRO-BAR identified the two slain drug suspects as alias Jay and alias Nasir. They were declared dead by the attending physician upon arrival at the Datu Kalun Memorial Hospital in Bongao.

Kali was also brought to the same hospital in Bongao and was later transferred to a private hospital in Zamboanga City.

The PRO-BAR said the Medalya ng Sugatang Magiting serves as a symbol of valor, resilience, and unwavering dedication to duty. (SunStar Zamboanga)