PRO-BAR gets new director

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) implemented changes in the leadership of the Police Regional Office-Bangamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR), the police said Friday, October 11, 2024.

Installed as the new director of PRO-BAR is Police Brigadier General Romeo Juan Macapaz, who will serve as the 31st director, replacing Police Brigadier General Prexy Tanggawohn.

The PRO-BAR said that Police Major General Bernard Banac, Area Police Command-Western Mindanao (APC-WM) acting commander, administered the change of command ceremony on Thursday, October 10, at Camp Salipada K. Pendatun in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte.

In his message, Macapaz conveyed his gratitude to Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the trust given him to lead the PRO-BAR.

Macapaz encouraged all officers, non-officer personnel and non-uniformed personnel to work together for the excellence, unselfishness, and loyal service to the nation.

Prior to his new assignment, Macapaz, a member of the PNP Academy (PNPA) “Patnubay” Class of 1995, has served for the Directorate for Intelligence of the PNP.

Banac extends his appreciation to Tanggawohn for a very well-done and excellent job during his assignment as PRO BAR director.

Banac welcomed Macapaz as his leadership is expected to usher intelligence-driven operations against lawless groups in BARMM and look forward to better inter-operative coordination with other law enforcement agencies.

The PRO-BAR said the change of command ceremony was attended by top police, military, and government officials in BARMM. (SunStar Zamboanga)