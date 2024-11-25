PRO-BAR installs new Maguindanao del Norte police director

POLICE Brigadier General Romeo Macapaz, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) director, challenged Police Colonel Joel Estaris to efficiently lead and guide the Maguindanao del Norte personnel towards the attainment of a peaceful and progressive community.

Macapaz made the challenge as he installed Estaris as the acting provincial director of Maguindanao del Norte in a change of command ceremony on Monday, November 25, 2024.

Estaris replaced Police Colonel Salman Sapal, who will be assigned at the headquarters of the PRO-BAR at Camp General Salipada Pendatun in Parang, Maguindanao del Nore.

Estaris was the chief of the PRO-BAR Headquarters Support Division prior to his designation as acting provincial director of Maguindanao del Norte.

During the change of command ceremony, Macapaz congratulated Sapal for the excellent police service rendered in the Maguindanao del Norte police provincial office.

Meanwhile, Macapaz extended his gratitude to Maguindanao del Norte Governor Abdulrauf Macacua for their continuous support to the police’s anti-criminality, anti-terrorism, and anti-illegal drugs campaign.

Macapaz reiterated that PRO-BAR is at all times determined to achieve peace and development in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. (SunStar Zamboanga)