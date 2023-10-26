PRO-BAR sends 350 cops for poll duty in Lanao

THE Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) has designated additional 350 policemen to help safeguard the conduct of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) in the province of del Lanao del Sur on October 30, 2023.

Police Colonel Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur police director, said the augmentation personnel arrived at his headquarters on Thursday, October 26.

The augmentation personnel came from the headquarters of PRO-BAR, Police Regional Office-Northern Mindanao and Police Regional Office-Davao Region.

They will be deployed in places classified as areas of concern to ensure the safe and peaceful conduct of the BSKE on Monday, October 30.

The 350 augmentation personnel are part of the 1,900 policemen the PRO-BAR has designated to guard the conduct of the BSKE in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

There are areas in the province of Lanao del Sur that have been declared as areas of concern in the forthcoming BSKE.

A candidate for village chief was killed while wife and son were wounded in an ambush on Wednesday, October 25, in Sigayan village, Kapatagan, Lanao del Sur.

The police said that one of the suspects is the husband of the incumbent village chief. (SunStar Zamboanga)