PRO-BAR's third most wanted person arrested

LAWMEN have arrested one of the most wanted persons in the area of jurisdiction of the Police Region Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) in a law enforcement operation, the police said Thursday, June 6, 2024.

The police only identified the arrested suspect as Commander Bayawak, the third most wanted person in PRO-BAR.

Bayawak was arrested around 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, in Poblacion village, Datu Piang, Maguindanao del Sur. He has a standing warrant of arrest for multiple attempted murder with P120,000 recommended bail bond, destructive arson, and violation of Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 issued by a court in Cotabato City on October 4, 2021.

Recovered from Bayawak were a caliber .45 pistol with magazine and eight ammunition, and an identification card.

The police said Bayawak was a former vice chairman of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters-Bungos faction operating in the area of Datu Piang, Maguindanao del Sur.

On December 3, 2020, Bayawak and his followers harassed the Notre Dame School in Poblacion village, Datu Piang, Maguindanao, said police.

Bayawak and five of his armed followers surrendered to the 1st Mechanized Infantry Brigade in Kamasi villge, Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur, on April 17, 2021. (SunStar Zamboanga)