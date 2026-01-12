PRO-Soccsksargen distributes new equipment to lower units

THE Police Regional Office (PRO)-Soccsksargen has distributed newly acquired equipment to enhance operational efficiency, mobility, and frontline service delivery of its various lower units of the region.

The blessing and ceremonial turnover of the newly acquired equipment was held Monday, January 12, 2026, at the grandstand of Camp General Paulino Santos that houses the PRO-Soccsksargen headquarters in Tambler village, General Santos City.

The equipment that were formally turned over include 71 desktop computers, six laptops, and 19 light transport vehicles to police offices and field units under PRO-Soccsksargen.

In his message, Police Brigadier General Arnold Ardiente, PRO-Soccsksargen director, underscored that the distributed assets represent public trust and government confidence entrusted to every police unit and personnel.

Ardiente reminded the recipient police units that every piece of equipment and every vehicle symbolizes the confidence of the government and the trust of the Filipino people.

"May we honor that trust through disciplined use, responsible management, and unwavering commitment to service," Ardiente said. (SunStar Zamboanga)