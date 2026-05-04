PRO-Soccsksargen fetes officer, 2 personnel

THE Police Regional Office (PRO)-Soccsksargen has awarded medals to an officer and two personnel in recognition of their outstanding accomplishments in the performance of their duties.

Police Brigadier General Arnold Ardiente, PRO-Soccsksargen director, led the awarding during the traditional Monday flag-raising ceremony at Camp General Paulino Santos in Tambler village, General Santos City.

The awardees are Police Lieutenant Colonel Harold Cornel, Police Senior Master Sergeant Ritcher Galas, and Police Corporal Claire Lyndel Silva.

Cornel and Galas were conferred the Medalya ng Pagkilala (PNP Recognition Medal) for their exceptional dedication, unwavering professionalism, and exemplary performance in achieving the number-one rank in the Division Performance Commitment and Review-Unit Performance Evaluation Rating for March 2026.

The Medalya ng Kasanayan (PNP Efficiency Medal) was awarded to Silva for her invaluable service as the PRO-Soccsksargen representative. She also won the Singing Cops of the Philippines Season 2 (Regional Level), held on March 24.

Ardiente commended the awardees for their dedication and contributions, emphasizing that their achievements serve as an inspiration to all personnel to continue upholding the highest standards of public service.

“These recognitions reflect the professionalism and commitment of our personnel. Let this serve as a motivation for everyone to continue delivering quality service to the public,” he said.

The awarding ceremony underscored the dedication, professionalism, and outstanding accomplishments of PRO-Soccsksargen personnel who continue to demonstrate excellence in their duties. (SunStar Zamboanga)