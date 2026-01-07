PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula arrests 15 fugitives

THE Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula has recorded notable gains during its intensified law enforcement operations, resulting in the arrest of 15 fugitives across the region since January 1, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Edwin Quilates, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said Wednesday, January 7, that police units at the regional, provincial, city, and municipal levels carried out focused manhunt and police operations as part of an intensified campaign to locate and apprehend wanted individuals at the start of the year.

Quilates said the 15 arrested fugitives were composed of five most wanted persons, while the remaining 10 were classified as other wanted persons.

He said the arrests resulted from sustained police presence, strengthened coordination among operating units, and the intensified execution of warrants across various jurisdictions in Zamboanga Peninsula.

He added that these early operational accomplishments reflect PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula’s firm commitment to denying criminals safe haven and reinforcing public safety at the start of the year.

He said the intensified arrest operations form part of its continuing drive to uphold the rule of law and maintain peace and order across the region. (SunStar Zamboanga)