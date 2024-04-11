PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula bares Q1 accomplishments

THE Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula has mobilized its resources and personnel resulting in numerous accomplishments in the campaign against illegal drugs, loose firearms, and wanted persons during the first quarter of the year.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said they have conducted 86 anti-illegal drugs operations that led to the arrest of 424 individuals from January 1 to March 31.

Masauding said the 86 anti-illegal drug operations resulted in the confiscation of 12,098.72 grams of shabu and 6.9 grams of dried marijuana leaves worth P82.2 million.

Masauding said that the most notable among the anti-illegal drugs recent operations was the confiscation of P1.8 million worth of shabu in Sta. Catalina village, Zamboanga City on March 13, and P1.4 million worth of shabu in Sangali village, also in Zamboanga City on March 17.

Masauding said that in the campaign against loose firearms, they have conducted 560 operations that resulted in the arrest of 71 individuals, confiscation of 496 firearms, and the safekeeping of 106 unrenewed firearms.

He said the most notable among the operations was the major firearms bust in Payao, Zamboanga Sibugay on March 11, which resulted in the confiscation of several firearms, ammunition and gunsmith paraphernalia.

“The most recent operation lead to the arrest of 10 wanted persons in 24-hour police operations,” he said.

The PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula is dedicated to maximizing our endeavors in implementing strategies for crime prevention, enhancing our intelligence gathering capabilities, and mobilizing our resources and personnel to effectively conduct police operations, thereby guaranteeing safety and security in the region,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)