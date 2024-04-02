PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula cops arrest 1, seize shabu, gun

AUTHORITIES have arrested one suspect and seized some P146,880 worth of illegal drugs and an unlicensed firearm in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga del Sur province, the police said Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Helen Galvez, Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula information officer, said the suspect was arrested and the illegal drugs and unlicensed gun were seized in a buy-bust operation around 9:01 a.m. Monday, April 1, at Purok Valley in Dipolo village, Molave, Zamboanga del Sur.

Galvez did not identify the arrested suspect except to say he is a 33-year-old male resident of Purok Valley in Dipolo village.

Galvez said seized from the suspect were some 21.6 of suspected shabu worth P146,880, a coin purse, P1,000 marked money, a sling bag, a caliber .38 revolver with holster, a cellular phone, and illegal drug paraphernalia.

She said the arrested suspect was placed under the custody of Pagadian City Police Station for proper disposition.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director, commended the operating units for the successful law enforcement operation that led to the arrest of the suspect and confiscation of illegal drugs and unlicensed gun.

“We will remain committed to our goal of fostering a drug-free Region 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula) with the help and the cooperation of the general community,” Masauding said. (SunStar Zamboanga)