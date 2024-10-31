PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula deploys over 900 cops in cemeteries

THE Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula has deployed 937 personnel across the 219 cemeteries and various gathering sites throughout the region for the traditional observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days on November 1 and 2, 2024, respectively.

Police Brigadier General Bowen Joey Masauding, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said they were deployed effective Thursday, October 31, until Sunday, November 3, to ensure peaceful observance of “Undas.”

Masauding said 159 soldiers, firemen, and Coast Guard personnel along with 443 advocacy support group members, including village watchmen and Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team members were assigned as support forces.

Masauding said that 230 Police Assistance Desks were activated at cemeteries and transport terminals to provide immediate assistance to the public.

“PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula is on heightened alert, with personnel stationed along major thoroughfares and other strategic locations, backed by standby support forces from headquarters for quick response,” Masauding said.

He advised the public to observe safety protocols and to keep belongings secure, remain vigilant in crowds and traffic, and report any incidents to nearby police or call the PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula Hotline at 09175062000.

Medical teams will also be assigned to cemeteries to provide assistance who might encounter medical problems during their visit to their departed loved ones.

Meanwhile, Zamboanga City Mayor John Dalipe issued executive order prohibiting the use and bringing of backpacks, hooded jackets, bull caps, firearms, bladed weapons, cards, majongs, liquor, sound system, karaokes, knives, and others.

Dalipe said people are allowed to stay in cemeteries up to 10 p.m. only.

The City Agriculturist Office facilitated a flower fair at the historical Plaza Pershing where people can buy fresh and affordable flowers for their departed loved ones.

City Agriculturist Arben Magdugo said the 2024 Cutflower Fair opened on Tuesday, October 29, and will end on Friday, November 1.

The flower fair is a yearly undertaking organized by the La Paz Cutflower Association through the facilitation of the Agribusiness Division of Magdugo’s office, in time for the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on Nov. 1 and 2, respectively.

The village of La Paz, known as the city’s “Little Baguio” is the flower capital where colorful blooms are produced. (SunStar Zamboanga)