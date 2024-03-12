PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula deploys Ramadan security

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) in Zamboanga Peninsula announced Tuesday, March 12, 2024, the deployment of police personnel during the holy month of Ramadan to ensure the safety and security of the community.

In line with the observance of Ramadan this year, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula has strategically deployed a total of 927 police officers to key areas to maintain peace and order, prevent criminal activities, and provide assistance to the public.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said the increased presence of police personnel aims to create a safe environment for all residents and visitors during this significant period.

Masauding said the deployed police personnel will be conducting regular patrols and implementing security measures in mosques and Islamic communities to promote a peaceful and harmonious observance of Ramadan 2024.

The observance of the Ramadan started Tuesday, March 12, 2024. It is a month of fasting, worship, service, communal gathering, and spiritual development.

"We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of everyone during Ramadan. The deployment of additional police personnel around various mosques in the region is part of our proactive measures to address any potential security concerns and to support the community during this important time," Masauding said.

"The deployment of police personnel during Ramadan underscores our commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all individuals," Masauding added. (SunStar Zamboanga)