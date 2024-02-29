PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula establishes Wi-Fi zone

THE Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula, through the Regional Information and Communication Technology Management Division (RICTMD), has established a “Free WIFI Zone” within Camp Abendan in this city.

Camp Abendan houses the PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula headquarters in Mercedes village, 12.75 kilometers east of Zamboanga City.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Helen Galvez, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula information officer, said the Bowenn Wi-Fi Project was launched on Thursday, February 29, with Jacob Mohammad, Technical Operations Division head, and officer-in-charge of the Department of Information and Communications Technology Mindanao Cluster 1-Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi (Basulta).

Galvez said the Bowenn Wi-Fi (Bandwidth access through Wi-Fi internet zone) project enables every personnel to enhance their performance on their sworn duties and responsibilities in terms of timely reporting and secured transmission of data, as well as give the visitors their privilege to temporarily connect to the internet without additional cost and enjoy the services rendered by the Philippine National Police (PNP) organization.

Galvez said the project is a manifestation of PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula’s goal aligned with the digital transformation roadmap under the leadership of Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director, towards modernizing its administrative and operational capabilities by adopting the PNP ICT Master Plan for a Secured, Mobile, Artificial Intelligence-Driven, Real-Time, Technology policing in the region.

“The Bowenn Project with its provision of free internet service to PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula personnel and its clientele, is laudable,” Mohammad said.

“The project not only provides ease of access to digital services and technologies but also enhances platforms of communication and feedback that allow engagement between the PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula and the community to flourish… and truly, this is the heart of all our digital transformation initiatives—to be a nation where no one is left behind, where communities are transformed and empowered to maximize the use of ICT to their advantage,” Mohammad added.

Meanwhile, Masauding expressed his gratitude to the DICT Mindanao Cluster 1 for rendering significant support which led to the development of Bowenn WiFi.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the DICT Mindanao Cluster 1-Basulta for their valuable contribution which led to the realization of the Bowenn Wi-Fi Project,” Masauding said.

“PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula is glad to foster a strong collaborative relationship with DICT Region IX (Zamboanga Peninsula), we remain committed to working hand in hand with DICT in achieving a digitally transformed and innovative organization,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)