PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula honors 5 cops

THE Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula has awarded a medal to an officer and four personnel for their good deeds and exemplary performance of duty which brought honor and prestige to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The awarding of Medalya ng Papuri (PNP Commendation Medal) was held during the flag ceremony on Monday, January 8, coinciding with the 30th PNP Ethics Day Celebration at Camp Colonel Romeo Abendan, Zamboanga City.

The recipients of the Medalya ng Papuri were: Police Captain Jova Agustin, Zamboanga City Police Station 1 (ZCPS1) chief; Police Master Sergeant Abdellah Lama; Police Staff Sergeant John Alford Pacaña; Patrolwoman Mary Victory Lourem Lozano; and Police Corporal Moh Nur Abdua.

Agustin was awarded Medalya ng Papuri for his exemplary performance and devotion to duty during the conduct of gift-giving activity on December 16, 2023, that benefitted 41 children from villages under the jurisdiction of ZCPS1.

The gift-giving anchored on the theme Pascua y Alegria Hunto con Hepe brought smiles to 41 of the children Agustin brought at Jollibee-Divisioria and gave free rides at the Integrated Bus Terminal amusement park.

Lama received Medaly ng Papuri for his exemplary performance and devotion to duty by providing immediate assistance and administered first aid to Roberto Biating during a recent vehicular accident along Governor Camins Avenue, Zamboanga City.

Pacaña was honored for his exemplary performance and devotion to duty by returning a sling bag containing P23,000 to local tourists at Gantao Hills, Sergio Osmeña, Zamboanga del Norte.

Lozano was given due recognition for her exemplary performance and devotion to duty by providing assistance to a fainted Criminology student of Technical Institute Incorporated and immediately brought him to De Villa Hospital, Ipil, Zamboanga City.

Abdua was awarded a medal for his exemplary performance and devotion to duty by returning a wallet containing P5,700 during his tour of duty along the road of Talisayan village, Zamboanga City.

“Government service is a privilege, every day we are given the opportunity to make our organization, a better one. Every day, we are challenged to make our community a better place,” said Imelda Gatinao, Department of Labor and Employment assistant regional director, the guest speaker at the 30th PNP Ethics Day celebration.

“For those of us who have chosen public service as a profession, it is clear that the work we do, matters,” Gatinao added.

The 30th PNP Ethics Day celebration is anchored on the theme “Serbisyong may pagkakaisa, Intergridad at Kasanayan tungo sa Mapayapa at Maunlad na Pamayanan.”

The PNP Ethics Day Celebration is a yearly activity pursuant to General Circular No. DHRDD 94-001 dated October 28, 1994. (SunStar Zamboanga)