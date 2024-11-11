PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula launches 4-day Sacleo

THE Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula announced on Monday, November 11, 2024, that it successfully carried out a four-day Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Law Enforcement Operations (Sacleo) in the region resulting in significant achievements in the fight against illegal drugs, criminality, and loose firearms.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said the Sacleo was launched from November 6 to 9.

Masauding said that his personnel have arrested 12 most wanted persons with standing warrants of arrest, demonstrating the PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula's commitment to bringing offenders to justice.

A total of 16 other wanted persons were apprehended in various anti-criminality operations across Zamboanga Peninsula.

Masauding said they also confiscated illegal drugs worth P735,092 and arrested 21 drug suspects.

He said a total of 36 operations targeting loose firearms were conducted.

These resulted in the arrest of one individual, the confiscation of one firearm, and the voluntary surrender of 32 firearms by gun owners, contributing to the reduction of firearm-related incidents in the region.

Masauding commended the dedicated efforts of police officers involved in the Sacleo operations, emphasizing that the success of these operations reflects the heightened commitment of PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula to ensure the safety and security of the public.

"We are resolute in our mission to uphold the law and ensure peace and order across the region. The results of these operations highlight our continued drive to address criminality, particularly the menace of illegal drugs and unlicensed firearms, which remain a threat to public safety," he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)