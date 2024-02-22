PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula leads blood donation drive

THE Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula is set to enter into a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Department of Health (DOH) for the conduct of regular bloodletting activities in the region.

This, as Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director, underscored their commitment to promoting health and wellness within the organization.

On Thursday, February 22, 115 donors showed up to donate blood during the bloodletting activity from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Camp Batalla in Zone 3 village, Zamboanga City, initiated by PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula.

The activity was initiated by Masauding showcasing the steadfast dedication of law enforcement officers to safeguard and support their community beyond their official responsibilities, demonstrating acts of kindness and generosity.

“By participating in the Blood-Letting Activity, donors directly impact the lives of individuals in need, offering them hope for recovery and a brighter future,” Masauding said.

“Your selfless contribution today will undoubtedly make a significant difference and inspire others to join in this life-saving mission. Together, let us work towards creating a healthier and more compassionate society,” he added.

The bloodletting activity was facilitated through the Regional Community Affairs and Development Division in collaboration with the Regional Medical and Dental Unit, Regional Police Community Affairs Development Unit-Zamboanga Peninsula, DOH regional office, Zamboanga City Medical Center, advocate groups and journalists. (SunStar Zamboanga)