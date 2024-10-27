PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula readies ‘Undas’ security measures

THE Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula is strategically deploying personnel to provide visible security, deter criminal activities, and promptly respond to any incidents that may arise during the Undas in the region.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said comprehensive security measures are ready to be implemented in order to create an atmosphere where individuals can pay their respects without fear or apprehension.

Undas is a time when everyone comes together to honor and remember their departed loved ones.

“PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula recognizes the importance of maintaining a safe and secure environment during this period, and we are dedicated to implementing comprehensive security measures to protect the public and maintain peace and order,” Masauding said.

Masauding said increased police presence in cemeteries and other areas of the congregation will be implemented during the observance of Undas.

He said they have coordinated with the local government units, force multipliers, and other partner agencies to ensure efficient response.

Surveillance and monitoring systems will be in effect to keep track of crowd movements and identify potential security threats. (SunStar Zamboanga)