PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula recovers 204 loose firearms in August

THE Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula reported operational accomplishments for August 2025, particularly in its campaign against loose firearms.

Police Brigadier General Eleazar Matta, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said Thursday, September 4, that they have recovered from August 1 to 31 a total of 204 loose firearms through a series of law enforcement operations, including checkpoint activities, search warrant implementations, and voluntary surrender initiatives.

Matta said these efforts are consistent with the broader mission of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to reduce unregistered and illegally possessed firearms, thereby helping prevent gun-related violence in the region.

“These achievements are the result of focused police work, strong inter-agency coordination, and active community support,” Matta said.

He called on the public to remain vigilant and to partner with them by reporting suspicious activities in their communities.

He added that PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula remains firm in its commitment to law enforcement, public protection, and the dismantling of criminal networks within its jurisdiction, while continuing to build stronger partnerships with stakeholders and communities in the pursuit of lasting peace and security. (SunStar Zamboanga)