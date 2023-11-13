PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula welcomes 300 new recruits

POLICE Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula director, has encouraged the new recruits to build strong relationships with the community they serve.

Masauding made the encouragement as he administered the oath of 300 newly appointed police personnel on Monday, November 13, highlighting the organization’s core values.

He also emphasized the importance of integrity, empathy, and respect in their daily duties.

“We are proud to welcome these exceptional individuals to our team. We have full confidence in their abilities to uphold our organization's values and make a positive impact on the lives of our citizens,” Masauding said.

He said the PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula is better equipped to address the evolving changes of modern law enforcement with the addition of the highly skilled and dedicated patrolmen and patrolwomen.

The batch new recruits consist of 48 females and 252 males. They will undergo six months training on Public Safety Basic Recruit Course and six months Field Training Exercise.

The newly appointed patrolmen and patrolwomen belong to the Current Year 2023 attrition quota. (SunStar Zamboanga)