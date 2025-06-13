Probe underway on cockfighting in Zambo Sur town’s protected landscape

INVESTIGATION is underway “to ascertain the facts of the matter” after a video circulated on social media showing an alleged cockfighting incident in a protected area in Tigbao, Zamboanga del Sur.

Arturo Fadriquela, Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-Zamboanga Peninsula executive director, said Friday, June 13, that they are deeply concerned with regard to an incident within Mount Timolan Protected Landscape (MTPL), a declared protected area in Tigbao, Zamboanga del Sur.

Fadriquela said they have temporarily closed the MTPL from visitors “so as not to disrupt the ongoing inquiry.”

“We assure everyone that upon conclusion of the investigation, and if warranted, we will not hesitate to file appropriate charges against those responsible individuals,” Fadriquela said in a statement.

He appealed to the public to refrain from disseminating unverified information and to await official statements from the DENR concerning the incident.

Meanwhile, the Protected Area Superintendent (PaSu) Mario Ronulo is relieved of his functions pending investigation being conducted on the matter.

The MTPL is a protected area covering Mount Timolan and its surrounding forested landscape in Zamboanga Peninsula through Proclamation Order 354 issued on August 14, 2000 by then President Joseph Estrada.

The MTPL encompasses an area of 1,994.79 hectares and a buffer zone of 695.39 hectares in the municipalities of San Miguel, Guipos, and Tigbao, Zamboanga del Sur.

The MTPL is an important bird area being home to the Philippine eagle, Philippine cockatoo, Philippine hawk eagle, brahminy kite, hornbill kite, wild ducks, pigeons, fruit doves, and jungle owls.

It is also a habitat of the Philippine tarsier, Philippine warty pig, Asian palm civet cat, Philippine pygmy squirrel, Philippine tree squirrel, and reptiles such as the Philippine sailfun lizard, water monitor, snakes and gecko.

Fadriquela encouraged the public to report any suspicious or illegal activities observed within protected areas to the nearest DENR office. (SunStar Zamboanga)