PSC eyes Zamboanga City as regional training center

THE Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is eyeing Zamboanga City as its regional training center in recognition of the city’s significant contribution to sports.

PSC Chairperson John Patrick Gregorio relayed this during a courtesy visit with other PSC officials to Mayor Khymer Olaso at City Hall on Wednesday, January 14.

Gregorio noted that Zamboanga City has made significant contributions to Philippine sports, having produced Hidilyn Diaz, the country’s first-ever Olympic gold medalist.

He said the proposed facility aims to strengthen grassroots and elite sports development in the Zamboanga Peninsula.

Olaso welcomed the proposal and expressed full support for collaboration with the PSC, citing the project as an opportunity to further promote Zamboanga City while inspiring young athletes to pursue excellence in sports.

Olaso also underscored the importance of promoting weightlifting and other individual sports, noting that these disciplines offer greater opportunities for athletes to compete at national and international levels.

PSC Commissioner Edward Hayco and Chief of Staff Loujaye Sonido accompanied Gregorio during the courtesy visit.

Also present were Councilor Elbert Atilano Sr. and his wife, Dr. Cecil Atilano, the city sports director. (SunStar Zamboanga)