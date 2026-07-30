PTA federation exec urges parents to strengthen child safety

A TOP official of the Federation of Parent-Teacher Associations (FPTA) in Isabela City, Basilan, called on parents, teachers, and community to unite and work together in ensuring the safety and well-being of children in schools.

Ustadz Alzad Sattar, FPTA president of the Isabela City Schools Division, made the urgent call Thursday, July 20, 2026, after a minor student was found carrying a firearm inside a school campus in Isabela City.

In an open letter titled "Ang Baon, Hindi Baril" (Lunch, Not Guns) dated on July 29, Sattar stressed that schools must remain safe spaces where children can learn, grow, and build a better future.

"The school is for pencils, not bullets. For lunch, not fear. For prayers, not alarm," Sattar said in a statement.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilfredo Palamos, Isabela City police chief, said the minor was placed on Wednesday under the custody of the stations' Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD) for appropriate handling in accordance with existing laws, policies, and procedures concerning children in conflict with the law or children at risk.

Palamos said the minor was later turned over to the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) for appropriate intervention, counseling, and other necessary social services, in compliance with the provisions of the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006, as amended.

"Thorough investigation is currently ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident," Palamos said in a separate statement.

Sattar expressed sadness over the incident, saying schools should be places for learning.

Sattar urged parents to become more involved in their children's daily lives by regularly checking school bags, safely securing firearms kept at home, maintaining open communication with their children, and instilling values that promote respect for life and education.

He reminded firearm owners to keep their weapons locked, unloaded, and beyond the reach of minors.

He also underscored the importance of teaching children that education, discipline, and faith are the proper paths toward a brighter future.

He said the FPTA will work closely with the police and schools division office to conduct parent education programs and school safety orientations in schools throughout the city to further strengthen school safety.

He stressed that creating a safe learning environment requires the collective efforts of families, schools, villages, and madrasahs.

Meanwhile, Palamos said they will intensify police presence through regular visitation, increased patrol operations, and the conduct of simulation exercises in coordination with school authorities and other concerned stakeholders to prevent the recurrence of similar incidents and strengthen school safety. (SunStar Zamboanga)