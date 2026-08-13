Public school teacher abducted in Lanao del Sur

A PUBLIC school teacher was abducted by two men in the province of Lanao del Sur, the police said Thursday, August 13, 2026.

The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (Pro-Bar) identified the victim as Baesarome Bagul, a teacher at Malungun Elementary School, Maguing, Lanao del Sur.

The police said the victim was adbucted around 9:25 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, in Lilod Maguing village, Maguing, Lanao del Sur.

Investigation showed the victim was aboard a tricycle coming from Malundo town when a Sports Utility Vehicle suddenly blocked the tricycle upon arriving Lilod Maguing village.

Two men, one of them identified alias “Arab”, got out of the vehicle and forcibly dragged the victim out of the tricycle before loading her into their SUV and sped off.

The Maguing policemen have already conducted a hot pursuit operation and alerted neighboring police stations for the possible arrest of the suspects.

Investigation continues to determine the identities of the suspects as well as the motive of the incident. (SunStar Zamboanga)