‘Pulong-Pulong’ sustains peace gains in Omar, Sulu; strengthens WPS awareness

COMMUNITY-driven peace initiatives continue to gain ground as military troops have successfully conducted a Grand Pulong-Pulong in a village in Sulu, strengthening local support for the Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Community campaign while advancing Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) efforts on the West Philippine Sea (WPS), officials said Thursday, April 9, 2026.

The Grand Pulong-Pulong was conducted by the 101st Infantry Battalion (101IB) of the 1102nd Infantry Brigade (1102Bde) on Tuesday, April 7, in Huwit-Huwit village, Omar, Sulu.

Lieutenant Colonel Dante Mantes, 101IB commander, said the activity marked the culmination of a week-long house-to-house engagement conducted by the personnel of the battalionacross Huwit-Huwit village.

Mantes noted that troops directly engaged residents, addressed community concerns, and reinforced awareness on sustaining peace and security at the household level.

The pulong-pulong, beyond dialogue, also promoted bayanihan through a feeding program, parlor games, and the distribution of medicines and vitamins in coordination with the Rural Health Unit of Omar town.

Mantes added that lectures on Basic Security Awareness, Non-Combatant Evacuation Operations (NEO), and the ongoing IEC Campaign on WPS were integrated to enhance community awareness of both local security and national maritime concerns.

The pulong-pulong drew active participation from various sectors, including members of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF)community, highlighting a shared commitment to sustaining peace and stability, Mantes said.

Huwit-Huwit Village Chairperson Carmina Lakkian, actively supported the activity.

Lakkian expressed appreciation to the 101IB, noting that sustained engagement efforts have strengthened cooperation, improved security conditions, and built greater trust within the community.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102Bde commander, emphasized that peace is sustained at the grassroots level through continuous collaboration, trust-building, and active community participation.

Delos Santos said the successive conduct of Grand Pulong-Pulong activities across Omar town underscores the growing momentum of community ownership in peacebuilding—transforming security gains into lasting stability while strengthening public awareness of national security concerns, including the WPS. (SunStar Zamboanga)