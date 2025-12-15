Raayat Day serves over 3,000 residents in Isabela City

OVER 3,000 residents have availed themselves of free services during the Raayat Day (People's Day) on Sunday, December 14, 2025, in Sta. Barbara village, Malamawi Island, Isabela City, the capital of Basilan province.

The free service ranges from health consultations, dental and other health services, as well as agricultural, infrastructure, educational and employment help desks.

A group of 40 Malaysian physicians led by Dr. Suha Zeli bin Abdullah, assistant medical officer from Terengganu, Malaysia, also joined and rendered free services during the Raayat Day at the Malamawi National High School in Sta. Barbara village.

Children have received school kits and slippers while rice and meal were distributed to families.

"This is work that people can feel, directly affects the community and benefits everyone," Basilan Governor Mujiv Hataman said.

Those who attended the Raayat Day in Sta. Barbara village include Provincial Board Member Amin Hataman, Senator Robinhood Padilla's daughter, Queenie, a team from the Isabela City Government, Provincial Government department heads and employees, the security sector, and village sectors.

Governor Hataman launched the Raayat Day in August this year as a new initiative to bring government services directly to remote and underserved communities across the province of Basilan.

The program serves as a direct mode of government service delivery, aiming to foster closer ties between the local government and the Basile os.

Raayat Day was first held in the municipality of Tuburan on August 27, drawing thousands of residents. (SunStar Zamboanga)