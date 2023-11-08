Ranking NPA member, 2 others surrender in Sultan Kudarat

A RANKING New People’s Army (NPA) rebel and two followers have surrendered amid intensified government campaign against them in the province of Sultan Kudarat, the military reported Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

The ranking NPA rebel identified only as Ka Tata and the two NPA followers surrendered to the Army’s 37th Infantry Battalion in Lebak village, Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat on Saturday, November 4.

Ka Tata is the commanding officer of the Dabu-Dabu Platoon, Revolutionary Hit Force of the NPA’s Far South Mindanao Region (FSMR), according to the military’s Joint Task Force (JTF)-Central.

Ka Tata and his two followers surrendered due to the intensified combat and non-combat operations of the JTF-Central and as a result of the joint efforts of the 37IB, police forces of Kalamansig and Palimbang, and 12th Regional Mobile Force Company.

The JTF-Central said they handed over to the 37IB two caliber 5.56-millimeter (mm) Elisco M16A1 rifles and one 7.62-mm M-14 rifle.

During the debriefing, the three NPA surrenderers revealed they decided to surrender because of the hardships and pressure brought about by the continuous conduct of military operations and the lack of moral and financial support from the leadership of the NPA’s FSMR.

Lieutenant General William Gonzales, commander of Western Mindanao Command, commended the troops for their accomplishment.

“The surrender of former rebels manifests the continuous dwindling of the communist terrorist group (CTG). Our efforts to convince the CTG remnants to lay down their arms have proven effective, as evidenced by the multifarious gains that we already achieved,” Gonzales said.

“Nevertheless, all our successes are attributed to the collaborative efforts among security agencies and various stakeholders. Rest assured that we will continue to level up our operations to sustain the momentum,” Gonzales added. (SunStar Zamboanga)