Rare Philippine Pied Fantail sighted in Great Sta. Cruz Island

A RARE leucistic Philippine Pied Fantail was documented in Great Sta. Cruz Island, Sta. Barbara village, Zamboanga City, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said Tuesday, December 16, 2025, that the Philippine Pied Fantail was documented by Environmental Management Specialist Godfrey Lopez.

The rare encounter of a leucistic bird species was observed by the Protected Area Management Office (Pamo) Staff during their regular patrol activity in Great and Little Sta. Cruz Islands Protected Landscape and Seascape (GLSCIPLS).

The rare leucistic Philippine Pied Fantail is a medium-sized bird species belonging to Family Rhipiduridae and endemic to the Philippines.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the Philippine Pied Fantail displays leucism, which is a genetic condition that lightens its plumage without affecting eye color.

Unlike albinos, which are entirely white with red eyes, or nido birds with partial albino patches, leucistic birds retain their normal vision, according to the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula. (SunStar Zamboanga)