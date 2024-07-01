RCSU-9 opens assistance center at SM City Mindpro

THE Regional Civil Security Unit in Zamboanga Peninsula (RCSU-9) of the Philippine National Police (PNP) announced the opening of its Stakeholders’ Assistance Center (SAC) at SM City Mindpro on Monday, July 1, 2024.

The RCSU-9 said the initiative is a significant step in enhancing public service and accessibility for the community.

The RCSU-9 said the center is designed to provide a centralized location for various services including firearms licensing, security agency registration, and other civil security concerns.

It aims to streamline processes and ensure a more efficient and user-friendly experience for all stakeholders.

The assistance center is strategically located at Level 4 of SM City Mindpro, making it convenient for mallgoers and business owners to access PNP services without the need to visit police headquarters.

“This move is part of PNP's ongoing efforts to decentralize services and bring them closer to the community,” the RCSU-9 said in a statement.

“Key services provided at the Stakeholders’ Assistance Center include License to Own and Possess Firearms (LTOPF), Firearms Registration, Firearms Transfer, Registration and Licensing of Private Security Agency, and Private Security Professional.

The RCSU 9 invites all stakeholders to visit the new center for their civil security needs. It is open from Monday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (SunStar Zamboanga)