RDEU-9 scores anew, seize P6.8-M 'shabu' in Sibugay town

THE operatives of the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit-9 (RDEU-9) scored anew arresting a high-value target (HVT) suspect and seized some P6.8 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga Sibugay province, an official said Tuesday, November 26, 2024.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Helen Galvez, Police Regional office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula information officer, did not release the identity of the arrested HVT suspect except to say he is a 50-year-old resident of Arena Blanco village, Zamboanga City.

Galvez said the HVT suspect was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 7:25 p.m. Monday, November 25, at Purok A in Poblacion village, Kabasalan, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Galvez said seized from the suspect were a kilo of suspected shabu packed in a vacuum-sealed transparent plastic pack worth P6.8 million, 699 pieces of P1,000 bills boodle money top with one genuine P1,000 marked money, and a cellular phone.

The suspect is detained at the Zamboanga Sibugay police provincial office while the police prepare charges against him for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The arrest of the suspect came a day after the RDEU-9 operatives arrested a militiaman and seized some P6.8 million worth of suspected shabu in Zamboanga City.

The militiaman, who was arrested on Sunday evening in downtown Zamboanga City, is from Buton village, Hadji Mohammad Ajul, Basilan province. (SunStar Zamboanga)