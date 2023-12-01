Reelected Zamboanga City village exec killed in gun attack

A NEWLY reelected village official was killed in a gun attack in a west coast village of Zamboanga City on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Police Colonel Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) director, identified the fatality as Serbelio Molina, village chief of Barangay Cawit.

Lorenzo said Molina was fatally shot at 7:15 a.m. Friday, December 1, along the road of Zone 4 in Cawit village, 13.35 kilometers west of Zamboanga City.

Based on investigation, Molina was driving his motorcycle on the way to the village hall when repeatedly shot by one of two motorcycle-riding gunmen who tailed him.

Molina sustained bullet wounds in the head and chest, resulting in his instantaneous death.

The perpetrators sped off toward Barangay Tulungatung after the incident.

Recovered from the crime scene were two empty shells of caliber .45 pistol and one live ammunition of the same caliber.

Lorenzo said that Molina received death threats before and during the election period, and policemen were assigned as his security escorts.

Molina, however, returned his security escorts to their station after the threats to his life subsided.

"We have roving security patrol that covers the vicinity of his residence," Lorenzo said.

The Zamboanga City Police Station 9 is conducting an in-depth probe to establish the motive and identify the gunmen. (SunStar Zamboanga)