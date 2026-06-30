Regional evacuation center eyed in Zamboanga City

THE Office of Civil Defense in Zamboanga Peninsula (OCD-9) is considering to build of a regional evacuation center along the east coast of Zamboanga City to enhance disaster preparedness and provide a dedicated facility for residents affected by natural calamities.

Lawyer Ruel Halanes, OCD-9 regional director, discussed about the plan during a meeting on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, with chief of staff and secretary to the Mayor Celso Lobregat at City Hall.

Halanes emphasized the importance of close coordination with the City Government of Zamboanga and other concerned agencies in the planning and implementation of the project.

During the meeting, Halanes said among the villages being considered where to construct the facility are Sangali, Bunguiao, and Lubigan.

Another site is to be identified after further assessment and evaluation by all concerned agencies.

Halanes said the OCD-9 is proposing the development of a 3,000-square meter evacuation center that will serve as a temporary shelter for affected communities across Zamboanga Peninsula during emergencies.

Lobregat said the city government welcomed the proposal, citing the need to further strengthen the disaster resilience and emergency response capacity of Zamboanga City amid increasing preparedness efforts following recent earthquakes that hit several parts of Mindanao.

Lobregat underscored Mayor Khymer Olaso's commitment to advancing programs that improve the city's readiness and emergencies.

He also stressed the importance of ensuring that the proposed project complies with existing national regulations and aligns with local development plans. (SunStar Zamboanga)