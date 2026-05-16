Repeated drug offender arrested, P204,000 ‘shabu’ seized in Iligan City

A STREET-LEVEL individual was arrested while some P204,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized in an anti-drug operation in Iligan City, police said on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Christopher Abrahano, director of Police Regional Office-Northern Mindanao, identified the arrested HVI as alias Astro Boy, 31, who is allegedly involved in the illegal drug trade in Iligan City.

Abrahano said Astro Boy was arrested in a buy-bust operation on Wednesday, May 13, in Tibanga village, Iligan City.

He said the investigation revealed that Astro Boy is a repeat offender who was previously arrested in 2022 for a similar offense.

Further investigation showed that Astro Boy resumed selling illegal drugs as his primary source of livelihood because he had no stable source of income after his release from detention.

Confiscated from the suspect were around 30 grams of suspected shabu worth P204,000, buy-bust money, and a coin purse.

Abrahano said the suspect is now under the custody of Police Station 5 of the Iligan City Police Office.

Charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being prepared against him.

Abrahano also commended the operating units for the successful anti-illegal drugs operation.

The anti-drug operation was jointly conducted by various police units in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency. (SunStar Zamboanga)